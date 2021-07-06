SASKATOON -- Saskatchewan RCMP are requesting an independent investigation be conducted after a woman died while in custody at a detachment in northern Saskatchewan.

On July 4 at around 11:20 p.m. a 44-year-old woman was found unresponsive while held in custody at the Sandy Bay RCMP detachment, police said in a news release.

The woman had been taken into custody at 8:20 p.m. in relation to an investigation, police said.

Paramedics were called to the RCMP detachment and lifesaving measures were performed, however the woman was pronounced dead by paramedics just after midnight on July 5, according to RCMP.

In accordance with the RCMP Act, Saskatchewan RCMP requested the Moose Jaw Police Service conduct an independent external investigation into the circumstances surrounding the in-custody death of the woman. Her name is not being released at this time, RCMP said.

Saskatchewan RCMP is also requesting the Ministry of Justice and Attorney General appoint a second independent investigation observer of First Nation ancestry, police said.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service is also involved in the investigation, according to police.

Sandy Bay is about 580 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.