Sask. RCMP report surge in 'sextortion' cases

Saskatchewan RCMP say there has been a surge in reported extortion cases since the start of the year.

There have been 105 reports of extortion since January, compared to 36 over the same period in 2022, according to an RCMP news release.

Police say the majority of the reports fall under the definition of "sextortion."

"The suspect persuades the victim to send a nude photo or video, then threatens to send it to the victim’s contacts or post it publicly, unless payment is made," the news release said.

"Even if the victim hasn’t sent a photo or video, the scammers may alter photos to make it look like they did."

According to RCMP, the victims often meet perpetrators on social media, gaming or dating sites.

“A 200 per cent increase is alarming, due to the sensitive nature of these extortions, we believe these files are likely under-reported to police,” RCMP crime analyst Monica Deters said in the release.

"Based on the statistics we’re seeing, we’re letting Saskatchewan residents know these extortions are happening and that should be taking steps to protect themselves from these types of crime.”

RCMP suggest the following preventive measures:

You never really know who you’re talking to online. Be aware that some scammers pretend to be other people to earn your trust.

Don’t send intimate photos or videos. As soon as they are sent to someone or are posted online, you lose control of them.

Monitor your child’s online activity, including their social media use and search history. Have frequent conversations about online safety.

If you are a victim, police say you should stop talking to the suspect immediately and deactivate (don’t delete) any social media accounts you’re using to communicate with them. Do not send money or gift cards.

You should also keep a record of any conversations with the suspect, police say.