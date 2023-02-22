Sask. RCMP releases sketch of suspect in attempted abduction in Warman

The Warman RCMP have released a sketch of the suspect in an attempted abduction on January 11.

The suspect approached a girl around 2 p.m. near a community centre in Warman, an RCMP news release said.

The girl ran away and was able to call police.

Warman RCMP released a composite sketch of the suspect on Wednesday in hopes the public will come forward with more information.

The suspect is described as a tall, clean-shaven man in his 20s with dirty-blonde or brown hair. RCMP said he has a tattoo on his left arm, possibly on the inner bicep, and that his left ear was pierced.

Police described his pickup truck as an early-2000s black, two-door GMC with matte black bumpers and black wheels with white silver writing and silver rims.

The truck has a grapefruit-sized dent in the back bumper on the passenger side. The door handle on the passenger’s side is silver, with a black handle on the driver’s side, the RCMP said.