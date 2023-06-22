Sask. RCMP release sketch of suspect in attempted abduction of teen girl

Sask. RCMP have released a sketch of a suspect in an attempted abduction of a teenage girl in North Battleford.

Police say Tuesday, between 3-3:30 p.m., a teenage girl was walking down 110th Street near St. Laurent Drive when a man in a black Mazda CX5 SUV called out to her and asked if she wanted money.

“The female continued walking and near the 1300 block of 110th Street, the man in the SUV attempted to grab her. The female ran for assistance and the SUV drove away,” RCMP said in a news release on Tuesday evening.

Investigators canvassed the area, collected security camera footage and are continuing to follow up on the information they’ve received so far.

Police have also released a photo of the vehicle involved in the incident, but they don’t currently have the licence plate number.

RCMP in North Battleford are looking for a black Mazda CX5 SUV that was involved in an alleged abduction. (Sask. RCMP)

The suspect is described as an older, caucasian male, approximately five foot six inches tall with grey, balding hair and a white beard.

RCMP say if the vehicle or man is spotted, they are asking people not to approach it but to report it immediately.

Police are also asking parents to advise kids to be cautious if approached by strangers in a vehicle.