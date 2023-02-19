Sask. RCMP on the scene of serious multi-vehicle crash on Highway 3

Emergency crews are on the scene following a serious multi-vehicle collision on Highway 3 near Glaslyn on Sunday morning.

All lanes were closed by 9 a.m., according to the Saskatchewan Highway Hotline.

The crash reportedly took place at the intersection of Highway 3 and Range Road 3173 near the village of Glaslyn.

Local fire departments were on the scene, and the Turtleford / Glaslyn RCMP were redirecting traffic, an RCMP news release said.

Police advised drivers to plan alternate routes and to follow traffic restrictions.

The RCMP said the highway was reopened by 6:45 p.m.

Glaslyn is approximately 204 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.