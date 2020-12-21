PRINCE ALBERT -- Prince Albert RCMP say they are on the scene of a serious multi-vehicle collision on Highway 3, west of Prince Albert.

Police have not revealed how many vehicles are involved.

Parkland Ambulance says paramedics treated a three year old female, and a 34 year old female. It says they are both in hospital in stable condition

“Traffic is being re-routed for an undetermined amount of time. Motorists are advised to plan alternate routes and to follow traffic restrictions. “ RCMP said in a news release Monday night.

RCMP say there are reports of ice and blowing snow over the highway which has created extremely poor road conditions, though they did not confirm if that was a contributing factor to the collision