Sask. RCMP on lookout for accused in fatal North Battleford shooting

As some pandemic benefits expire, feds to spend $7.4B on new programs

The federal government has announced a suite of changes to the popular income and business support programs put in place during the pandemic and set to expire on Saturday. Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland reminded Canadians on Thursday that the measures were always intended to be 'temporary.'

Minister of Finance and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland joins Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a press conference as they visit the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario in Ottawa on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Feds say provinces will issue 'standardized' proof of vaccination for travel

Instead of issuing a singular federal national COVID-19 vaccine passport, the federal government says that each province and territory will be responsible for issuing a 'standardized pan-Canadian' vaccine passport that Canadians can use when travelling. Each province's system is supposed to have a 'common' look and feel, with the expectation that by next month all Canadians will have access.

