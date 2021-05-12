PRINCE ALBERT -- Police in Prince Albert, Sask., have arrested a RCMP officer in connection to the death of 26-year-old man on Tuesday evening.

According to a news release, the death is being investigated as a homicide. The man’s body was found “in a wooded area within the city,” authorities said in the release.

Police said in the statement the officer from the Prince Albert RCMP detachment was not on duty at the time of the incident. The officer and the victim were known to each other.

The Prince Albert Police Service’s Criminal Investigation Division is leading the investigation and has requested the appointment of an independent observer to oversee it.

Police say more information will be released as the investigation continues.

Lyle Karasiuk, director of public affairs for Parkland Ambulance, said paramedics did not respond to the incident.