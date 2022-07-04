Sask. RCMP: Man died after he was found seriously injured in camper

A man is dead following an assault on Onion Lake Cree Nation, according to RCMP.

An unconscious man was reported to the community's RCMP detachment around 9 a.m. on July 1, RCMP said in a press release sent to media on Monday.

The man was located in a camper next to a home. Police found the 46-year-old man seriously injured.

Local paramedics transported the man to hospital in Lloydminster. He was later taken by STARS to Saskatoon.

He died in hospital on Sunday. Police believe he was the victim of an assault.

The RCMP major crime unit is assisting in the investigation into his death.