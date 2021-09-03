SASKATOON -- RCMP have arrested one person in connection to a suspicious death on Beardy’s and Okemasis’ First Nation.

On Friday morning, RCMP alerted the public to an increased police presence at multiple locations throughout the community for an "ongoing incident."

The incident was concluded by 6 p.m. following the arrest by Rosthern RCMP and several other units.

RCMP said the investigation is ongoing.

Beardy’s and Okemasis’ First Nation is located about 80 kilometres north of Saskatoon near Duck Lake.