SASKATOON -- Battleford RCMP have arrested two men in connection to a firearms incident that happened in North Battleford on Saturday.

In a news release, RCMP said five or six rounds were reportedly fired at a residence on 111th Street shortly before 9 a.m.

As many as four separate vehicles may be involved, including a white pick up truck, a white van or SUV and a dark coloured SUV, according to the release.

RCMP said an investigation revealed two homes were damaged from small arms fire, but no one was injured.

Police said it later located one of the suspected vehicle after a lengthy pursuit.

As a result, police arrested two men and seized a firearm. Both men remain in custody, RCMP said.

The incident is under investigation and charges are still pending, the release said.