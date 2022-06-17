Sask. RCMP major crime unit investigates missing 18-year-old
Prince Albert RCMP now considers the disappearance of Seth Deschambeault suspicious.
Deschambeault was first reported missing on June 6, according to a news release.
Saskatchewan RCMP's major crime unit has taken over the investigation.
Deschambeault was last seen on May 29 in Prince Albert.
He is described as having light brown hair and brown/green eyes, 5 foot 3 inches and 120 pounds.
Anyone with information has been asked to contact Prince Albert RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
