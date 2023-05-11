Sask. RCMP locate two children who were reported missing missing children

RCMP in Saskatchewan have located two children who were reported missing on Wednesday.

The two were last seen in Montreal Lake around 4:20 p.m., according to an RCMP news release isued Thursday morning.

A little over an hour later, the children were reported missing to the community's RCMP detachment.

Police said the children may have been with a 30-year-old woman.

According to an update late issued Thursday afternoon, the children and the woman had been located safe.

Their photos and identifying details have been removed from this story.

Montreal Lake is located 100 kilometres north of Prince Albert.