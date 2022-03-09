Sask. RCMP lay more than 60 charges after guns, drugs seized

On Sunday, Spiritwood RCMP officers spotted two vehicles believed to be suspicious outside a home on Witchekan Lake First Nation.

Now four men are facing dozens of charges.

The men were arrested at the home following an investigation, RCMP said in a news release.

Police subsequently sought a search warrant and executed it at the the home.

According to RCMP, seven guns, three "prohibited weapons," more than 32 grams of suspected crack cocaine and more than 23 grams of suspected methamphetamine were found.

RCMP say police also found 105 grams of an "unknown substance currently under investigation."

A "sum of cash" and drug trafficking paraphernalia were also found, according to police.

The men face more than 60 gun and drug charges.