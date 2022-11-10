Sask. RCMP lay more charges in connection with body found on Highway 16

The Saskatchewan RCMP charged a third person in connection with the death of Wendy Bird, who was found along a highway west of Saskatoon.

North Battleford resident Cassidy Kiskotagan, 19, was charged with one count of accessory after the fact. She appeared in provincial court on Thursday.

Two others were also charged in the case, including Dustin Cookman-Watts, 25, from North Battleford. Cookman faces second degree murder charges while 18-year-old Melissa Kaponyas from Biggar has been charged with accessory after the fact.

Bird’s body was found along Highway 16 near Maymont, Sask. She was a member of Pelican Lake First Nation and the mother of two young children.

Warman RCMP received a call about a body on Highway 16 shortly after 8:00 a.m. on Oct. 16.

“Based on preliminary investigation, her death is considered suspicious,” said RCMP in a statement to media.

The Sask. RCMP is looking for information about Bird’s whereabouts from Oct. 14 onward. They are asking the public to report any suspicious activity observed in the area.

RCMP say an autopsy was conducted and the Saskatoon RCMP Forensic Identification and North Battleford RCMP General Investigation Sections are involved in the investigation.

RCMP says anyone with information or who witnessed any suspicious should call police or Crime Stoppers.

-With files from Lisa Risom