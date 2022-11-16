Sask. RCMP lay charges in Waterhen Lake homicide

Saskatchewan RCMP say four people arrested on warrants have been charged in the death of Jeremy Ernest of Waterhen Lake First Nation.

Trevor Alexander, 31, of Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation; Hanna Durocher, 28, of Eagles Lake; and Tyson Lasas, 34, of Waterhen Lake First Nation are each facing charges of second-degree murder, according to an RCMP news release. Tasha Opikokew, 23, of Battleford has been charged with one count of accessory after the fact.

Alexander is also facing a charge of aggravated assault.

RCMP said they were all arrested on Saturday at a residence in Eagles Lake area. The suspects are expected to appear in Meadow Lake Provincial Court on Thursday.