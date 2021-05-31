SASKATOON -- RCMP have charged a 24-year-old man with aggravated assault in connection to an injured one-year-old in February.

According to a news release, the child was “seriously injured” at a home in Martensville on Feb. 12, 2021 and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Two days later, on Feb. 14, one of the child’s parents requested Warman RCMP investigate the incident.

The RCMP’s Saskatoon General Investigation Section investigated with the help of Warman RCMP and medical personnel.

The accused knows the victim, said the release.

RCMP said he was arrested on Thursday.

His name will not be released to protect the identity of the one-year-old victim.