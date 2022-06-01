Sask. RCMP issue warrant for murder suspect

Saskatchewan RCMP have issued a warrant for a murder suspect.

RCMP had received a report of an injured woman on May 29 who was later pronounced dead.

Alvin Thomas, 39 of Cumberland House, is now charged with second-degree murder in the death of 24-year-old Marisha Hoksbergen, also from Cumberland House, according to a news release.

Thomas is described as five-foot-11 with black hair and brown eyes.

He has a tattoo that says "Pritch" in cursive writing on the back of one hand and letters, including the initials ‘AT’ and ‘DM’ on the other hand, below his thumb.

Thomas has connections to Cumberland House, Prince Albert and Nipawin but his whereabouts are unknown, police say.

People are asked to not approach him and call police or Crime Stoppers with information about his location.