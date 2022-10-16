Sask. RCMP investigation blocks eastbound lanes of Highway 16
Saskatchewan RCMP blocked the eastbound lanes of Highway 16 near the community of Maymont this morning for an investigation.
Detours are in place through the town of Maymont and should be in effect for most of the day, according to an RCMP news release.
RCMP said there is no risk to public safety for people traveling through the area.
No further details about the investigation are available at this time.
Road closure updates are available on the Highway Hotline.
Maymont is approximately 89 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.
These services cost more in Canada than anywhere else in the world – here's why
As the cost of living rises in Canada, many are feeling financial strain. But data shows that even before the COVID-19 pandemic, the costs of everyday products and services in Canada have been some of the most expensive in the world. Here's why.
Hockey Canada passes first bylaw changes since Cromwell report
Hockey Canada has passed its first set of bylaw amendments aimed at rebuilding its board of directors after CEO Scott Smith and other members resigned on Tuesday.
Russia launches criminal probe after 11 recruits shot dead
Russia has opened a criminal investigation after gunmen shot dead 11 people at a military training ground near the Ukrainian border, authorities said on Sunday, as fighting raged in eastern and southern Ukraine. Russia's RIA news agency, citing the defence ministry, said two gunmen had opened fire during a firearms training exercise on Saturday.
COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise in Canada
As provinces across the country report a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations amid emerging variants and the upcoming flu season, health experts are advising Canadians to not let their guards down.
'Loud and clear': Ken Sim and ABC party see decisive election victory in Vancouver
In a decisive victory, Ken Sim has ousted incumbent Kennedy Stewart to become the next mayor of Vancouver.
Millions of people in Ontario are about to get money from the government
Millions of people in Ontario will be sent money from the government over the next few days.
TikTok-famous emu Emmanuel has contracted the avian flu
Emmanuel, the emu who won viral fame on TikTok for his attention-grabbing behaviour, is in dire condition after contracting the avian influenza, according to his owner.
David Suzuki goes on profanity-laden rant at federal government news conference
Environmentalist David Suzuki ranted to federal government ministers, media and tourism industry workers at a news conference Friday afternoon in Vancouver.
Canadian home energy costs to spike by up to 100 per cent on average this winter: analyst
Most Canadians who pay for natural gas or electricity can expect their bills to rise by between 50 and 100 per cent on average this winter, according to one energy analyst.
Moose Jaw police arrest two men after early morning break-in
An incident surrounding a break and enter in Moose Jaw on Saturday led to multiple arrests according to police.
Regina police charge man with assault in stabbing incident
Officers with the Regina Police Service (RPS) responded to an incident that ended with one man injured and another arrested.
Early morning collision sends 81-year-old to hospital
An 81-year-old woman remains in guarded condition in hospital after a collision in St. James early Sunday morning.
'Everyone's getting honoured': high school homecoming game raises money for CancerCare
High school students in St. James were raising money for a good cause at their homecoming football game this weekend.
How the Manitoba Métis Federation is transforming the historic Bank of Montreal building at Portage and Main
A Métis National Heritage Centre is being created in the historic Bank of Montreal building at the corner of Portage Avenue and Main Street in downtown Winnipeg.
2 local arenas renamed after Calgary hockey builders
The city has renamed two arenas after a pair of Calgary minor hockey league builders.
Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3
It is already the best start for the Calgary Flames in a dozen years.
Drumheller man in hospital after falling into well
A Drumheller man was hospitalised after falling into a well Saturday.
Townhouses damaged by fire in Fort Saskatchewan
Fire tore through townhouses in Fort Saskatchewan early Sunday morning in the Woodsmere Close area.
Woman sent to hospital after shooting in St. Paul, Alta.
RCMP are seeking information after a woman was sent to hospital following a shooting in St. Paul Sunday.
Funeral date announced for two police officers killed in Innisfil
A joint funeral date for two members of South Simcoe Police Service killed last week in the line of duty has been announced.
When can you save money and avoid a procedure at the dentist?
Visits to the dentist are important for your oral health, but they can also be expensive.
Here’s the results of OLG’s second highest Lotto Max draw in history
The second-highest Lotto Max draw in Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation history took place last night.
Almost 34,000 voters cast ballots in last advance voting day in Ottawa
Nearly 34,000 people cast ballots Friday in the final day of advance voting ahead of the Oct. 24 municipal election in Ottawa.
One man suffers burns in Cyrville area kitchen fire
Ottawa firefighters doused a kitchen fire in a Cyrville area highrise.
Meet the candidates for school board trustee in Ottawa's municipal election
When Ottawa voters head to the polls on Oct. 24 to vote for mayor and councillor, they will also be marking the ballot for a school board trustee.
Voter turnout down in Vancouver, up in Surrey compared to 2018
A municipal election that brought sweeping change to B.C.'s largest city saw lower turnout than the 2018 contest.
'You sent a very big message': Brenda Locke wins Surrey mayor's race
Brenda Locke has defeated Doug McCallum to become the next mayor of Surrey, the CTV News Decision Desk has declared.
Firefighter who died in Lachine rapids boat rescue awarded medal of sacrifice
Quebec’s public security ministry has awarded a posthumous medal of sacrifice to firefighter Pierre Lacroix who drowned in the St. Lawrence River trying to rescue boaters in distress last fall. Medals of honour were also awarded to his three surviving colleagues, who accompanied Lacroix on the rescue mission, François Rabouin, Robin Brunet-Paiement and Michael Maillé.
Electric or bust: A snapshot of recent EV and battery announcements in Quebec and Ontario
In the last 19 months, 10 new investments in critical mineral mining, battery and electric vehicle production have been announced in Ontario and Quebec. Canada has development agreements with two of Germany's biggest automakers who don't have a presence in Canada beyond dealerships.
Montreal driver crashes through a fence, patio and wraps vehicle around swing set
Montreal police (SPVM) say neither alcohol nor speed was involved when a car careened out of control, crashing through a fence, a private patio and into a swing set at a playground on Saturday.
2022 election turnout declines in Victoria and Saanich
Turnout declined in Victoria and Saanich this year compared to the 2018 municipal election.
Marianne Alto elected mayor of Victoria
B.C.'s capital city has a new mayor. Long-time councillor Marianne Alto was elected mayor of Victoria on Saturday night. Alto garnered 15,090 votes (55.5 per cent), defeating challenger Stephen Andrew who received 9,775 (36 per cent).
Scott Goodmanson elected mayor of Langford along with 5 new councillors
Scott Goodmanson has been elected mayor of Langford, B.C., upsetting longtime mayor Stew Young.
Cape Breton police arrest suspect after shooting on Rotary Drive in Sydney
Cape Breton Regional Police has arrested a suspect following a shooting in Sydney.
Cardy’s letter puts French immersion reform back on N.B.’s front-burner
Dominic Cardy’s messy resignation from New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs’ cabinet is setting the stage for French immersion reform to recur as one of the province’s signature controversies.
Man injured in Newfoundland refinery explosion has died
One of the workers injured in the Sept. 2 explosion at the refinery in Come By Chance, N.L., has died, refinery owner Braya Renewables said.
North Bay council candidate not withdrawing nomination in wake of criminal charges; "I don’t believe in violence"
North Bay city council candidate Sheldon Forgette is not withdrawing his nomination for the upcoming election, despite currently facing multiple criminal charges.
Results of Operation Impact in the north
Ontario Provincial Police were busy in the region over the Thanksgiving long weekend educating the public and enforcing traffic laws, to keep our roadways safe.
‘Our Long Struggle for Home’: Camp Ipperwash residents tell personal stories in new book
Nearly 30 years after members of Stoney Point First Nation began an occupation of Camp Ipperwash, only about 50 people remain living at the former Military Training Centre in Lambton County.
OPP investigate ‘disturbance’ in Lucknow, Ont. involving barricaded person
Nearby residents of a Lucknow, Ont. apartment building were evacuated Sunday afternoon due to a barricaded person incident, police are still on scene.
