Sask. RCMP investigation blocks eastbound lanes of Highway 16

Saskatchewan RCMP blocked the eastbound lanes of Highway 16 near the community of Maymont this morning for an investigation.

Detours are in place through the town of Maymont and should be in effect for most of the day, according to an RCMP news release.

RCMP said there is no risk to public safety for people traveling through the area.

No further details about the investigation are available at this time.

Road closure updates are available on the Highway Hotline.

Maymont is approximately 89 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.