Sask. RCMP investigating 'suspicious' death of Alberta woman

RCMP in Saskatchewan are calling the 2021 death of Kassandra Jorquera suspicious and are seeking information about the circumstances of her death.

RCMP said they received a report of human remains in the Rural Municipality of Morris, Sask. in February 2021.

RCMP’s major crimes unit took over the investigation and worked to identify the remains, according to an RCMP news release.

“In March 2022, investigators enlisted the assistance of a forensic genealogy firm. Using DNA, the experts were able to determine the deceased individual had closely-related relatives in the Red Deer, AB area,” the release said.

Police were able to further narrow the identity down to a woman from Red Deer who was last seen in January 2021.

“She had not been reported missing to police,” the release said.

Saskatchewan RCMP Forensic Identification Services “conclusively determined” the remains were that of Jorquera, police said.

She would have been 27-years-old at the time of her death, RCMP said. They have notified her family.

Investigators are still looking into the circumstances of her death, which RCMP said is suspicious.

They are asking to speak with anyone who may have information about her death or her activities in January 2021.

“Kassandra often frequented Red Deer and is known to have been there in January 2021. She also visited Grande Prairie periodically. Her connection to Saskatchewan is unknown at this time,” the release said.

Jorquera has been described as five foot five, 110 pounds, with shoulder-length dark brown hair and brown eyes. Police said her family says she had “beautiful” teeth.

“Since February 2021, we’ve worked diligently to identify the person located deceased. We now know it’s Kassandra. Our work continues: we need to retrace all of her steps in January 2021,” Sgt. Ryan Boogaard from Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes said in the release.

“I know it was some time ago, but we’re asking people – particularly in the Red Deer area – to take a look at her picture and think back. Did you know Kassandra? Did you speak with her or encounter her in the weeks after New Year’s 2021? You may have a piece of the puzzle that will help us determine what happened to her in those final weeks of her life.”

Anyone with information has been asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.