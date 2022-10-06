Sask. RCMP investigating suspicious death in Big River First Nation

Big River -

The RCMP major crimes unit is investigating after the body of a man was found on a trail in the Big River First Nation on Wednesday evening.

Big River RCMP were called to the scene around 6:00 p.m. Wednesday. After deeming the death suspicious, the case was handed over to the provincial major crimes unit.

The RCMP is not releasing the victim’s age or hometown to leave time to notify next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to call the RCMP.