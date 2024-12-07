Sask. RCMP investigating homicide on Onion Lake Cree Nation

SASKATOON
    Saskatchewan RCMP says it is investigating a homicide on Onion Lake Cree Nation after a 37-year-old man died early Friday morning.

    An RCMP news release says officers were called to the scene around 6 a.m. after receiving a report of possible gunshots. When officers arrived, they found a seriously injured man, who was then pronounced dead on the scene by EMS.

    RCMP identified the man as 37-year-old Jesse Heathen from Onion Lake Cree Nation, adding his family has been notified.

    RCMP said Heathen’s name is being released in an effort to “elicit” tips from the public to help with the investigation.

    Those with information or anyone who witnessed suspicious activity on Onion Lake Cree Nation between 12 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Dec. 6 are asked to call RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

    RCMP said further updates will be provided as they become available.

    Correction

    RCMP originally said the incident had taken place on Dec.5, but later issued a correction stating the incident had actually occurred on Dec. 6. 

