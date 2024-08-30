Sask. RCMP investigating homicide in La Ronge

The Saskatchewan RCMP major crimes unit is investigating a homicide following the death of a man in La Ronge.

On Friday at around 6:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a seriously injured person in a home on Otter Street in Air Ronge, RCMP said in a release.

RCMP say officers responded immediately along with local EMS.

The victim, a 28-year-old man from the La Ronge area, was transported to hospital where he was then pronounced dead.

His family has been notified and victim services made available to them.

As a result of the investigation, officers located and arrested three adult females. No charges have been laid at this time.

RCMP say they continue to investigate the incident and anyone with information should contact the police.