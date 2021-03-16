SASKATOON -- Saskatchewan RCMP say human remains found near Watrous likely belonged to a woman between 25 and 35 years of age.

The remains were discovered on Feb. 28 after a human skull was spotted by people searching a field for shed antlers in the RM of Morris, according to RCMP.

An autopsy in Saskatoon on March 3 determined the approximate age of the individual and that the individual was likely female, RCMP said in a news release.

The remains are not "historical in nature," RCMP said.

At this time, police are unsure whether the death is suspicious.

The Saskatchewan RCMP's major crime unit is working with other police services to identify the remains.

DNA sample comparison is also underway, RCMP said.

Police are asking anyone with information related to the investigation to call Watrous RCMP at 306-946-3316 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.