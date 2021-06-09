SASKATOON -- Kindersley RCMP are investigating after an attempted bank robbery.

On Monday, the detachment received a call reporting a bank robbery in Dodsland.

The village is located about 60 kilometres northeast of Kindersley.

Mounties from the Kindersley, Rosetown and Biggar detachments responded, RCMP said in a news release.

A male suspect — wearing a "skeleton-style mask" and carrying a gun — smashed the glass of the front door after the bank was closed and demanded cash, RCMP said.

The suspect left with nothing and was last spotted travelling in a truck in an unknown direction, RCMP said.

Employees inside the bank at the time of the incident were not injured.

The truck was later found by police just south of Dodsland. It was later reported stolen from a rural property near the village.

The suspect has not been found.

An RCMP K9 team and the Saskatoon Police Service airplane assisted in the search for the suspect.

The suspect is described as a male, approximately six feet tall and weighing 220 pounds. He was wearing black track pants and a black and grey windbreaker-style jacket.

The recovered truck is a brown 2002 Ford F250 with a homemade flat deck.

Anyone who saw the vehicle before, during or after the incident or anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Kindersly RCMP.