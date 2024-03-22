SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Sask. RCMP investigate suspicious death after man succumbs to injuries

    An RCMP patrol vehicle is seen in this file photo. An RCMP patrol vehicle is seen in this file photo.
    RCMP are investigating the suspicious death of a 52-year-old man from Black Lake Denesuline First Nation.

    At around 8:20 p.m. on Wednesday, RCMP responded to a report of an injured man in a home in Black Lake, RCMP said in a release.

    The victim, who has been identified as Victor Robillard, was transferred to hospital by EMS where he was pronounced dead.

    His family has been notified and victim services have been made available to them, RCMP said.

    RCMP said they’re investigating the incident and anyone with information should contact RCMP.

    Black Lake Denesuline First Nation is about 1,180 kilometres northwest of Prince Albert.

