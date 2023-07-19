Sask. RCMP investigate homicide in northern community

A 23-year-old Meadow Lake man was killed Tuesday morning in an apparent homicide.

RCMP were called to a business in the northern community with the report of a shooting around 5:40 a.m., according to a news release.

Police and paramedics found the victim suffering from a serious, life-threatening injury. He was taken to hospital where he was declared dead.

Police say his family has been notified.

The death is being investigated as a homicide, and RCMP said forensic investigators from North Battleford were called in to gather evidence.

Officers are interviewing witnesses to try to piece together the circumstances around the man’s death, but major crimes investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the Meadow Lake RCMP or Crime Stoppers.