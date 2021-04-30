SASKATOON -- RCMP are investigating a crash between a school bus and a truck northeast of Lloydminster Friday morning.

The bus and the truck collided on Highway #3 west of Paradise Hill around 8 a.m., according to RCMP.

The bus was heading eastbound, making a left hand turn when the truck collided with it. The truck rolled into the ditch.

RCMP said 10 students were on the bus at the time but no injuries were reported.

The driver of the truck was also not injured.

The bus received minor damage but was still driveable, RCMP said.

There is no word on the cause of the crash.