Sask. RCMP hunt for armed suspects who shot construction worker, stole a truck

The RCMP is warning residents in northeast Saskatchewan to seek shelter and avoid picking up hitchhikers as police search for a group of armed and dangerous suspects.

Early Thursday morning, a group of armed suspects approached a construction worker at a site on White Star Road, about 14 kilometres north of Prince Albert.

According to the company, RNF Ventures, the worker was shot and his truck stolen. He’s currently in hospital in unknown condition.

An emergency alert blared out on cell phones across the province just before 10 a.m., outlining a string of armed vehicle robberies in the Prince Albert area, with three to four armed suspects last seen around 9:30 a.m. near the junction of Highway 55 and Highway 123, just west of Nipawin, Sask.

The male suspects were last seen driving a 2020 white Dodge Ram 1500 Crew Cab with green toolbox and a licence plate RNF50, and could be wearing black bandanas and balaclavas.

Just after 10 a.m., the RCMP believed the suspects are heading down Highway 123 toward Cumberland House.

In an update before 11 a.m., the RCMP said the suspects had abandoned the truck and were believed to be on foot in the Thunder Rapids area of Highway 123 and officers from multiple detachments were in the area searching.

Anyone in the area is asked to seek immediate shelter and not leave a secure location.

"Close and lock doors and windows. Do not leave a secure location. Be cautious of someone asking for a ride. Do not pick up hitch hikers. Do not disclose police locations," the RCMP said.