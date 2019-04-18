The Saskatchewan crime watch advisory network is expanding to include central and northern Saskatchewan.

The network allows RCMP detachments to send out notifications via text, e-mail, or phone calls to all residents with information about criminal activity in their area.

After piloting the project in southern Saskatchewan, RCMP have decided to expand it to the rest of the province after receiving positive feedback.

“This now wide-reaching network, coupled with our existing crime prevention programs and strategies, has created an environment where we are all able to contribute to community safety,” said Mark Fisher, RCMP commanding officer.

When someone receives a notification, they are encouraged to contact police by telephone with tips relating to the advisory. Since the pilot project began in March, Fisher said public tips have helped them get ahead of some criminal activity.

On March 27, Milestone RCMP sent out an alert about a theft of an ATV. A short time after the notification was released, a resident contacted police to report they saw an ATV matching the description of the one that was reported stolen. Three days later, RCMP issued an update saying the ATV had been recovered and charges were made against a suspect.

“This is one example of how the network is already proving to be a successful tool,” Fisher said.

The Government of Saskatchewan is providing about $50,000 for the RCMP to operate the Saskatchewan Crime Watch Advisory Network.