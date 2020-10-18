SASKATOON -- After extinguishing a house fire in Radisson, Sask., emergency crews discovered the body of man in the debris, however, Sask. RCMP do not believe the man's death to be suspicious.

On Oct. 17 just before 6 a.m., RCMP received a calls about a hous fire in Radission. Fire departments from Radisson, Borden and Maymont responded to help tackle the fire, RCMP said in a news release.

One extinguished, police said the body of a man was located in the home. Following an investigation by the Saaskatoon Police Forensic Identification Services and the Coroner's office, they determined the death nor the fire was suspicious. No one else was at the home at this time of the fire.