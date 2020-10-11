SASKATOON -- Saskatchewan Mounties had a portion on Highway 48 closed near the junction with Highway 620 Saturday night following a serious crash.

RCMP were limited on details in a media release, only stating that officers were investigating the scene after a serious crash.

The portion of Highway 48 was opened to traffic again at around 3:30 a.m. No word yet on how many vehicles were involved or if charges have been laid.

This story will be updated when more information is available.