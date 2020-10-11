Advertisement
Sask. RCMP closed Hwy 48 for several hours after 'serious crash'
Published Sunday, October 11, 2020 9:02AM CST
SASKATOON -- Saskatchewan Mounties had a portion on Highway 48 closed near the junction with Highway 620 Saturday night following a serious crash.
RCMP were limited on details in a media release, only stating that officers were investigating the scene after a serious crash.
The portion of Highway 48 was opened to traffic again at around 3:30 a.m. No word yet on how many vehicles were involved or if charges have been laid.
This story will be updated when more information is available.