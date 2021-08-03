Advertisement
Sask. RCMP charge woman in 2020 death of Big River First Nation man
Richard Netmaker was last seen in an isolated area about three to five kilometers northwest of Big River First Nation on Jan. 6. (RCMP)
Share:
SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan RCMP major crimes unit has charged a woman in the 2020 death of a Big River First Nation man.
On Jan. 6, 2020 Big River RCMP responded to a report of a man who had been abducted from his home and assaulted, RCMP said in a news release.
Police determined the man — 36-year-old Richard Netmaker — had last been seen in an isolated area northwest of the First Nation, RCMP said.
Netmaker was found dead by RCMP on Jan. 10 in a rural area near Pekakumew Lake, according to police.
As part of the ongoing investigation into Netmaker's death, 20-year-old Karlyne Morin, was arrested on July 26.
Morin is charged with criminal negligence causing death and two counts of forcible confinement.
Her next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 5 in Prince Albert.