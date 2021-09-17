SASKATOON -- Two women accused of abducting two women in separate incidents earlier this week have been arrested and charged, according to Saskatchewan RCMP.

One alleged victim was reportedly forced into a vehicle around 1:15 a.m. in the Centre Street area in Meadow Lake early Wednesday morning, according to an RCMP news release.

She told police she was dropped off in a rural area near Barthel, a town located roughly 60 km southwest of the city. The woman said she was robbed but not injured.

The woman told police she believed there was a second victim who was already with the suspects.

Later in the day on Wednesday, RCMP received a report of a woman who escaped from abductors in Grand Prairie, Alta who police later determined was the second alleged victim.

Police arrested two Meadow Lake women in Grand Prairie on Thursday, RCMP said.

Lana Aubichon, 36, and Janelle Chatelaine, 28, are charged with two counts of use of a firearm in a kidnapping, two counts of use of a firearm during a robbery, one count of uttering threats and one count of possession of a weapon while prohibited.

Aubichon was also arrested for breaching a conditional sentence order, police said.

Both women are expected to make their first court appearance in Meadow Lake on Sept. 23.