Sask. RCMP charge 3 people after finding fake ID, credit cards

Three people face multiple charges after two fraud investigations near Maidstone, Sask., according to RCMP.

Maidstone RCMP received a report of fraudulent activity at a business in the community.

Officers located the suspects on Feb. 22 on Highway 16 just east of Maidstone and pulled them over and arrested them, RCMP said in a news release.

Police executed a search warrant and seized information related to multiple false identities, including forged Social Insurance Numbers, health care cards, driver’s licences, credit cards, SIM cards, phones and cash, the release said.

Prabhjot Singh, 22, and Daman Singh Bajwa, 24, both of Edmonton, are charged with counterfeiting and fraud and are scheduled to make their first court appearances on March 22.

In another incident, an officer stopped a vehicle near Maidstone on Feb. 25. A subsequent investigation led to the vehicle being searched.

RCMP say police located and seized 16 fraudulent social insurance number cards, eight fraudulent permanent resident cards, nine fraudulent Ontario driver’s licences and three fraudulently-obtained credit cards.

Mariah Betty Crookes, 24, of Vancouver, faces is charged with fraud and illegal possession or trafficking in government documents and is set to make her next court appearance on March 2.