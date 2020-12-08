SASKATOON -- A man wanted by RCMP on charges for violent offences has been arrested.

Police had been looking for Jonathan Swiftwolfe for several days before he was found on Sunday.

According to police, after a vehicle pursuit that started on Highway 40 near Sweetgrass First Nation, Swiftwolfe and a woman he was in the car with were arrested.

Police say a loaded gun was found next to him in the vehicle.

Swiftwolfe is now facing 35 charges related to the chase and to previous incidents.

He was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.