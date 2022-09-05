Sask. RCMP cancel 2nd dangerous persons alert, unconnected to stabbings

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

5 things to know for Tuesday, September 6, 2022

Police in Sask. have announced the death of one of the suspects in Sunday's deadly mass stabbing, Liz Truss is set to become the U.K.'s next prime minister, and health-care worker shortages are becoming acute in Canada. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London