Sask. RCMP asks for help finding man who isn't dressed for the cold
Quade Ballantyne was last seen on Kennedy Drive in Melfort on Jan. 3. (RCMP)
Melfort RCMP are looking for a missing 30-year-old man.
Quade Ballantyne was last seen on Kennedy Drive in Melfort on Monday night, according to a news release.
He indicated that he was heading to Prince Albert, possibly on foot, but this has not been confirmed.
He was last heard from around 1 a.m. Tuesday.
His family is concerned as he was not dressed appropriately for the weather and has not been in contact since then, police say.
Ballantyne is about five-foot-nine with a slim build. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black winter coat with a fur hood, blue jeans and running shoes