Sask. RCMP asking for public's help identifying suspect in alleged break and enter

Saskatchewan RCMP are asking for the public’s help identifying a man believed to be connected to a break and enter, and assault.

On Sept. 17 at around 11 p.m., a man entered a home in the 1200 block of 97th St. in North Battleford, according to an RCMP news release.

The suspect assaulted someone in the home and then fled when confronted by another occupant, RCMP said.

The suspect is described as Caucasian, between 5’5” and 5’9”, about 120 to 130 pounds with a slim build, possibly in his 30s or 40s, with a shaved head, police said.

A sketch of the suspect has been provided by police. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call North Battleford RCMP at (306) 446-1720.