SASKATOON -- Saskatchewan RCMP are asking for the public’s help locating two men who walked away from the Besnard Lake Correctional Camp in La Ronge.

According to RCMP Tyrone Allen Rogers was last seen leaving the correctional camp shortly after 5:30 p.m. on July 1, according to a news release. Rogers may be travelling to Melfort, RCMP said.

Rogers is described as six feet tall and 187 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black sweater, black baseball cap, black shorts and orange shoes, RCMP said.

Daniel Matthew Keith McAdam was last seen leaving the facility around 7:30 p.m. June 13. He may be in the community of Prince Albert, according to RCMP.

McAdam is described as five feet seven inches tall, 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, RCMP said.

Distinctive clothing he was last seen wearing include a black hoodie with the words “Traplord” written on the back and grey Jordan shoes with yellow on the bottom, police said. Investigators have made many attempts to locate McAdam and are seeking the public’s assistance at this time for information about his whereabouts.

If members of the public see Rogers or McAdam, please contact Pinehouse RCMP at 306-884-2400, your local police service, 911 in an emergency or report anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.