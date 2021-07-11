SASKATOON -- Saskatchewan RCMP in La Loche are asking for the public’s help locating a 31-year-old man with outstanding warrants.

Mounties in La Loche are looking for Terry Devin Lee Janvier, who commonly goes by Devin Janvier, according to an RCMP news release.

On May 13, Janvier was charged with one count of sexual assault, one count of assault by choking, two counts of assault and one count of theft, RCMP said.

Janvier has an outstanding warrant and needs to be brought before a provincial court judge, RCMP said.

He’s described as five feet seven inches tall with a slim build. He has prominent pierced ears and normally has a trimmed mustache and goatee, according to police.

Janvier is in the La Loche area but has been actively avoiding arrest, police said.

Anyone with information about Janvier is asked to contact RCMP or CrimeStoppers.