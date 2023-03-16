Sask. RCMP ask for public’s help to locate missing 13-year-old and 5-year-old

Cut Knife RCMP are asking for the public’s help locating two missing children.

Taliyah Kakum, 13, and Jessie Green, 5, were reported missing around 6 p.m. on March 15, according to an RCMP news release.

Taliyah has been described as having a slim build, brown eyes and black hair. Jessie has been described as having brown eyes and long, black hair.

Police said the children have connections to Little Pine First Nation, Poundmaker Cree Nation and the Battleford areas.

According to the RCMP, officers have been checking with people who know the children and residences where they are known to visit.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.