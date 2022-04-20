Sask. RCMP ask for public's help in search for missing 5-year-old boy

Police are asking for the public's help in the search for a five-year-old boy who was reported missing on Tuesday.

Frank Young was last seen around 12:30 p.m. at his home on Red Earth Cree Nation, RCMP said in a news release.

The community is located roughly 350 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

He was last seen wearing green pyjamas with dinosaurs, a navy blue windbreaker and rubber Paw Patrol boots. He is four feet tall weighs 66 pounds.

Around 3:30 p.m., Frank was possibly spotted at the local playground, RCMP said.

"Winter weather conditions are a concern at this time, including the possibility of snow, wind and low temperatures overnight," RCMP said.

Community members, volunteer search and rescue organizations and Saskatchewan RCMP officers were actively looking for the boy Wednesday morning.

The search includes door to door inquiries.

An RCMP plane will conduct an aerial search later in the day, RCMP said.

Police do not believe an abduction has occurred and the criteria for an Amber Alert have not been met, RCMP said.