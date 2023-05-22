Sask. RCMP ask for help in finding missing man suffering from dementia

Saskatchewan RCMP are asking for help in finding 64-year-old Leo Harris, who went missing Monday morning.

Harris was last seen at his home on Pelican Lake First Nation at around 10:30 a.m.

He regularly goes for runs in the area around his home, police noted.

“Leo lives with dementia and may appear confused. He is described as being approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall with a thin build, he has dark hair that touches his shoulders,” the news release read.

“He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and pyjama pants.”

Harris may try to catch a ride to North Battleford, according to RCMP.

Anyone with information regarding Harris’s whereabouts are encouraged to contact police or crime stoppers.