Sask. RCMP ask for help finding 19-year-old after youth seriously injured in assault

Saskatchewan RCMP are asking for the public’s help locating a suspect after a youth was injured in an assault on Birch Narrows Dene Nation.

RCMP said the whereabouts of Christian Desjardin, 19, are unknown but he may be in the wooded area around Birch Narrows.

Desjardain has also been known to visit Saskatoon and Prince Albert, police said.

RCMP have advised residents not to approach Desjardin if they see him, but to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Reports of the assault were received by police at around 2:15 p.m. on Friday.

“Investigation determined an adult male, who was armed with a knife, assaulted a male youth on Birch Narrows Dene Nation. The male youth was taken to hospital with injuries described as serious,” an RCMP news release said.

Christian Desjardin, 19, has been charged with one count of aggravated assault, one count of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and one count of uttering threats, the release said.

RCMP say Desjardin is also in breach of a conditional sentence order and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Desjardin has been described as five feet, six inches tall, 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black hat, black sweater, black pants and white Adidas shoes with black stripes, RCMP said.

Desjardin is also said to have a tattoo of an upside-down cross in the middle of his forehead, lettering under his left eye and letters on his right knuckles.

Birch Narrows is about 580 kilometres north of Saskatoon.