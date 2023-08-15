Sask. RCMP arrest suspect in attempted murder case

Saskatchewan RCMP say they’ve arrested a 31-year-old man wanted in an attempted murder case.

Dominic Ahenakew was arrested after police executed a search warrant at a home in Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation on Sunday afternoon, according to an RCMP news release.

Police said they arrested another man unrelated to the attempted murder investigation and seized six firearms from the home.

Ahenakew allegedly fired a gun while outside a home in the community on Aug. 8, injuring a man.

The victim was transported to hospital by STARS air ambulance. He remains in serious, but stable condition, according to police.

The two men were known to each other, police said.

Ahenakew is facing an attempted murder charge and gun-related charges.

A warrant was issued for his arrest on August 9.

Ahenakew was scheduled to appear in Prince Albert provincial court Tuesday.