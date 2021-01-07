SASKATOON -- RCMP say they have found a man wanted in connection to a series of break and enters, armed robberies and possession of prohibited and dangerous weapons.

Ethan James Felix-Beatty, 21, from Sturgeon Lake First Nation, is now in custody, according to Prince Albert RCMP.

The offences are alleged to have occurred In October and December, 2020 on Muskoday First Nation, Weldon, Sturgeon Lake First Nation, Hafford and Little River First Nation.