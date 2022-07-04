Sask. RCMP: 28-year-old man killed in rollover on Montreal Lake Cree Nation

A 28-year-old man is dead following a rollover on Montreal Lake Cree Nation.

According to an RCMP news release sent on Monday, the crash occurred on Waskesiu River Road on June 30.

The crash was reported to the community's RCMP detachment around 6:45 a.m.

The man's family has been notified of his death, RCMP said. He was driving the vehicle.

Police are investigating with the assistance of a collision reconstructionist.