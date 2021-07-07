SASKATOON -- Nearly two years after winning the inaugural CEBL championship, the Saskatchewan Rattlers will soon have a chance to raise a banner.

The team will unveil their 2019 championship banner on July 12 when they host the Edmonton Stingers at SaskTel Centre.

The Rattlers played the 2020 season inside a bubble in Ontario because of COVID-19, and thus never got a chance to celebrate raising a championship banner to the rafters at home.

“We could not be more excited to welcome our fans back to our home at the SaskTel Centre,” said Rattlers Vice President Brad Kraft in a news release.

“With great professional basketball, live music and exciting in-game entertainment we are thrilled to have fans, old and new, come out and experience a Rattlers’ game day once again.”

The team says tickets can now be purchased through Ticketmaster.

The Rattlers say current season ticket holders will be contacted and receive benefits such as a ticket exchange program and a ticket protection plan for those who can’t go to games.