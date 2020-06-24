PRINCE ALBERT -- The Saskatchewan Rattlers’ newest player has high hopes.

“I’ve been waiting on my next opportunity and I just want to come in and hopefully win the championship again. It feels great,” Kevin Bracy-Davis said.

Bracy-Davis, a 6-foot-7 forward from Cincinnati, Ohio, has averaged 10.4 points and 3.6 rebounds over his professional career.

He’s never been to Saskatchewan and is scheduled to arrive in Saskatoon July 1.

He said he isn’t worried about adjusting as he’s done it before with other teams.

Bracy-Davis spent the 2019-20 season with the Artland Dragons of the German Pro-A League. He’s played professionally in Greece, Finland and Germany since 2017.

“They haven’t told me what it’s like there but I’m pretty sure it’s beautiful,” Bracy-Davis said. “In other countries, I pretty much come in and meet the guys and try to build comradery. Keep picking each other up.”

Bracy-Davis said has a diverse skill-set.

“I can play a guard position or I can play a forward position. The small forward is usually the most versatile player, they come off screen to shoot the basketball, they ball handle and even post-up as well.”

Bracy-Davis attended Davis and Elkins College for four years. During his senior year with the Senators, Bracy-Davis averaged 22.9 points and 8.5 rebounds per game, averaging nearly four more points per contest than anyone else in the conference.

“We are excited to welcome Kevin to the team”, said Rattlers general manager Barry Rawlyk.

“Kevin will be another pivotal piece to our team as he can provide scoring and plenty of rebounds on both sides of the floor. He’s a long athlete that can get up and down the court with ease and we are thrilled to see him suit up for us.”

Due to COVID-19, the Canadian Elite Basketball League announced that it has narrowed its options to play in 2020 to a tournament format, removing other contingency plans from further consideration. The 2020 CEBL Championship Weekend in Edmonton, August 14-16.

The Rattlers won last year’s championship.